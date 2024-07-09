Labour colonies, daycare centres top priority, says Minister

LAHORE - Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Monday visited Punjab Social Security Head office to review the operations and initiatives of Labour and attached departments. He was briefed by officers from Labour & Human Resource, Labour Welfare, Punjab Social Security and Workers Welfare Funds. Secretary Labour Naeem Ghaus, Commissioner Punjab Social Security Nadia Saqib, DG Labour Khalsum Hai, Executive Officer Workers Welfare Board Tauqeer Elyas Cheema and other relevant officers were present. Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar directed to establish daycare centres within factories for the children of female workers and emphasised on ensuring the construction of labour colonies for workers.

He directed the Labour and related departments to formulate comprehensive plans within two days and ensure the installation of biometric machines in offices to verify attendance and directed to take immediate action against ghost employees.

He stressed on enhancing human resources to ensure the registration of workers and pledged to amend laws for their welfare if necessary.

The minister affirmed that workers’ money would be spent solely for their welfare and emphasised that the dignity of labour would not be compromised.