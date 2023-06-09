FIFA President Unveils Record Ticket Sales Milestone for Women’s World Cup

Excitement is reaching new heights for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, as ticket sales soar past the one-million mark. The tournament is set to become the most attended standalone women’s sporting event in history.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino proudly announced that a remarkable 1,032,884 tickets have already been sold for the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, surpassing the total sales for the 2019 event held in France. With over a month remaining until kick-off, Australia & New Zealand 2023 is well on its way to making history as the most attended Women’s World Cup ever.

In a statement, the FIFA President expressed his delight, saying, "Delighted to share with the world that FIFA has passed one million tickets sold for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand! As I write this, 1,032,884 tickets have been sold.

“This means that with over one month to go before kick-off, we have surpassed the numbers sold for France 2019, thus meaning that Australia & New Zealand 2023 is on track to become the most attended FIFA Women’s World Cup in history. The future is women - and thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women's World Cup ever!"

With anticipation building both in the host countries and around the globe, FIFA encourages fans to be part of this extraordinary event and witness the brilliance of women's football on the world stage. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will commence at Eden Park in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau on Thursday, July 20, with co-hosts New Zealand facing off against 1995 winners Norway. Later that day, Australia will clash with the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia, the largest venue of the tournament, in Sydney/Wangal.

Earlier this year, FIFA proactively moved Australia's inaugural match to Stadium Australia, ensuring that over 100,000 fans will be able to attend the opening day of this year’s tournament. Tickets for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 can be purchased at FIFA.com/tickets. Additionally, fans seeking an enhanced experience can explore ticket-inclusive hospitality packages at FIFA.com/hospitality.

Meanwhile, as a tribute to the tournament's approaching kick-off on June 25, the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge will transform into a football festival, igniting the spirit of the game with 25 days to go.