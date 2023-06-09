New payment model ensures fair support for every FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 team, player

FIFA has unveiled its groundbreaking payment model for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, which guarantees financial support for all participating teams and players.

This innovative approach aims to foster the development of women's football and set a new industry standard for fair compensation across the board, from broadcasters to governments.

Under the new model, Participating Member Associations (PMAs) will receive unprecedented distributions to enhance football development in their respective countries. Furthermore, all players involved in the tournament will be entitled to a guaranteed remuneration for their achievements.

The payment breakdown for each Participating Member Association Allocation (Per PMA) is as follows: US$1,560,000 for the Group stage, US$1,870,000 for the Round of 16, US$2,180,000 for the Quarterfinals, US$2,455,000 for 4th place, US$2,610,000 for 3rd place, US$3,015,000 for 2nd place, and US$4,290,000 for the winners.

Furthermore, the Financial Allocation (Per Player) is set at US$30,000 for the Group stage, US$60,000 for the Round of 16, US$90,000 for the Quarterfinals, US$165,000 for 4th place, US$180,000 for 3rd place, US$195,000 for 2nd place, and US$270,000 for the champions.

Expressing his enthusiasm, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated, "With this unprecedented distribution model, every player at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 can now rely on fair compensation as they progress through the tournament. The captain who lifts the iconic FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy on August 20 in Sydney will receive USD 270,000, as will each of her 22 teammates."

He further highlighted the significant impact of these allocations, stating, "Considering that the average annual salary for women's professional footballers is approximately USD 14,000, the amounts assigned through this new distribution model will have a tangible and meaningful effect on the lives and careers of these players.

“Additionally, all member associations will receive a record-breaking financial distribution based on their performance, allowing them to reinvest in their national football programs and further propel the women's game."

Echoing the sentiment, FIFPRO President David Aganzo hailed the guaranteed remuneration for all players as a monumental milestone for football and women's sport. He commended FIFA's commitment to fairness and universal application, stating, "FIFPRO is delighted with the establishment of this guaranteed player payment mechanism by FIFA.

“Female footballers have consistently expressed their desire for fairness above all else, and this model is a testament to that. We believe this marks the beginning of a transformative journey for the women's professional football landscape in collaboration with FIFA."

In addition to the player payment model, FIFA has confirmed that the same conditions and service levels provided to PMAs at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be extended to the participating teams in the 2023 tournament. FIFA's investment in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is projected to exceed USD 500 million.