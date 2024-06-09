Sunday, June 09, 2024
World Oceans Day observed with focus on sustainable practices

INP
June 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -    Pakistan joined the global community today in observing World Oceans Day, highlighting the importance of protecting and preserving our marine resources. The theme for this year’s event, “Awaken New Depths,” underscores the need to explore innovative solutions for ocean conservation.

With over 1,000 kilometers of coastline bordering the Arabian Sea, Pakistan’s economy and livelihood are deeply tied to the health of its oceans.  The day serves as a reminder of the threats posed by overfishing and pollution, urging the country to embrace sustainable practices. News outlets reported on various initiatives undertaken by the Pakistani government and organizations. 

The Pakistan Navy played a leading role, organizing beach cleaning activities and promoting responsible fishing practices. Seminars focused on raising awareness about the critical role oceans play in regulating climate and supporting marine biodiversity.

