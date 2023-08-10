Thursday, August 10, 2023
LHC takes up plea seeking action against legislators for concealing state gifts

Our Staff Reporter
August 10, 2023
LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednes­day issued notice to federal govern­ment, Election Commission of Paki­stan and others on a petition seeking action against members of national assembly and provincial assemblies who did not disclose Toshakhana gifts in their statements of assets and liabil­ities as per Elections Act 2017.

The court also appointed Supreme Court Bar Association president, Pa­kistan Bar Council vice chairman and others as amicus curiae in the matter and directed them to assist it, besides issuing notice to attorney general for Pakistan for assistance.

The single bench comprising Jus­tice Raheel Kamran passed the or­ders on a petition filed by Tanveer Sarwar. Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that concealment of Toshakhana gifts was an offence and it was punish­able as per the Elections Act 2017.

