LAHORE - The main and subsidiary finals of the 4th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2023 will be contested today (Sunday) here at Jinnah Polo Fields. In the main final, FG/ Din Polo will take on Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes at 2:45 pm while the subsidiary final will take place between Master Paints and Barry’s Polo at 1:00 PM. CM Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi will be the chief guest.