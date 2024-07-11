Commissioner visits water treatment plants, gets detailed briefing

KARACHI - Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi visited the water treatment plants on Tuesday and inspected the work of sewage treatment through treatment plants 1 and 3. The commissioner was briefed that 350 million gallons per day of contaminated water needs to be treated, but currently 30 million gallons per day are being treated. He was briefed that steps are required for cleaning of S-2 Conduit. He said that all steps will be taken to remove the hurdles in that regard. The Chief Executive Officer Water and Sewerage Corporation Salahuddin Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Keamari Junaid Khan and Chief Operating Officer Water Corporation Asadullah, Project Director Nizamuddin Sheikh and other officers were also a companied the Commissioner. Syed Hassan Naqvi observed all stages of sewage treatment at Treatment Plant 1 and 3 and also inspected MPS Pumping Station Covered Screen, Wind Screen Lagoons SPS Pumping Station and Canals. He inspected the treatment of water from the main pumping station after receiving the sewage water through the conduit and were told that the water is passed through various stages after removing the garbage and then taken to sea through the canal. The Chief Executive Officer Water Corporation Salahuddin informed the Commissioner that sewage water can be used for fertiliser. The commissioner was briefed that 350 Mgd sewage treatment is required in the city. However, currently 30 million gallons per day are being treated and the rest of the sewage water is discharged into the sea without treatment.

The work on the project of 100 million gallons per day through Treatment Plant 01 and 180 million gallons per day through Treatment Plant 3 is underway, which will be completed by December next year, Sallahuddin said.

The commissioner was told that the sewage of Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Garden, Lyari and some part of Keamari was treated through Treatment Plant 3, while the sewage of Haroonabad, Gujjar Nullah and some part of Sher Shah and other areas, is being treated through treatment plant 1.