Regional Ombudsman hears complaints against SEPCO & SSGC

SUKKUR - On the special directives of Federal Ombudsman, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) at Larkana on Tuesday. Revenue Officer SEPCO Larkana Sohail Ahmed Khuhawar and Deputy Manager SSGC Saeed Ahmed Korejo and other related officers and petitioners also appeared and presented their issues against SEPCO and SSGC including complaints of over-reading and deduction. Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah reviewed the complaints received and 32 complaints presented against SEPCO of which 22 complaints were decided on the spot and the rest were given date in 10 applications/complaints. However, 24 complaints were received against SSGC, 23 were reviewed and decided and only one complaint was dated for the next hearing.