Robbers loot gold worth Rs15mln in Burewala

3:04 PM | July 10, 2024
Six dacoits looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 15 millions from a house, at Chak No 447/E.B in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, six armed persons entered into house of Muhammad Shehzad, the owner of tractor showroom, and made members of the family hostage at gun point.

They looted cash Rs 3 million and gold ornaments worth Rs 12 millions. The dacoits kept looting for one hours. City police rushed to the site and started investigation into the incident.

In a separate incident, the Federal B (FB) area police of Karachi claimed to have arrested a gang of bandit targeting citizens while accompanying children on motorcycles to dodge police.

The spokesperson of FB area police disclosed that a suspect, arrested in injured condition last night, confessed to carrying out criminal activities while accompanied by a three-year-old child on a motorcycle.

The suspect revealed that the presence of the child during snap-checking reportedly allowed the gang to evade police scrutiny.

 Additionally, law enforcement officials also identify the apprehended suspect with the help of the viral CCTV footage.

Furthermore, several mobile phones looted from citizens from various locations have also been recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals.

