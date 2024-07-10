Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq removed from selection committee

In the wake of dismal performance of the national cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2024, the has removed selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the selection committee.

More changes are expected as Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had hinted at "major surgery" in cricket structure after Pakistan cricket team fell short of promising performance in T20 international campaign.

Muhammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq and Bilal will remain the part of the committee.

According to sources, the board has no more confidence in Wahab and Razzaq as they influenced the selection process excessively and supported the players for selection, who did not perform well in T20 World Cup.

It must be noted that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had two important meetings on Tuesday. He met Pakistan’s white-ball coach Gary Kirsten and red-ball coach Jason Gillespie to discuss important matters.

He decided to formulate a comprehensive plan to improve the batting, bowling and fielding of the Pakistan cricket team.

Later, he met more than two dozen former and current cricketers of Pakistan to discuss the future of cricket in the country.