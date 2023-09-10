Sunday, September 10, 2023
DG PSB chairs Davis Cup preparations meeting 

Agencies
September 10, 2023
Sports

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Sports Board Direc­tor General Shoaib Khoso chaired a meeting to review the arrangements and prepa­rations for holding the Davis Cup Tie to be played in Islam­abad this month. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Sec­retary Col (R) Gul Rehman, Deputy Director General PSB Saeed Akhtar, officials of law enforcement agencies were also attended the meeting. DG Shoaib Khoso directed the PSB officials to complete all the arrangements for the Davis Cup Group-II tie to be played between Pakistan and Indonesia on the green courts of Pakistan Sports Complex from September 15. He said that the PSB will provide all possible facilities.

