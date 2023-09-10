DG PSB chairs Davis Cup preparations meeting 

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Sports Board Director General Shoaib Khoso chaired a meeting to review the arrangements and preparations for holding the Davis Cup Tie to be played in Islamabad this month. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Secretary Col (R) Gul Rehman, Deputy Director General PSB Saeed Akhtar, officials of law enforcement agencies were also attended the meeting. DG Shoaib Khoso directed the PSB officials to complete all the arrangements for the Davis Cup Group-II tie to be played between Pakistan and Indonesia on the green courts of Pakistan Sports Complex from September 15. He said that the PSB will provide all possible facilities.