Hafiz Naeem to be defeated in general election like LG polls: Senator Mehdi

KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party Senator Waqar Mehdi on Thursday said that Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman will be defeated in the next general elections as like local body elections. Reacting to Hafi Naeem Rehman’s remarks in a press conference against PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Mehdi said that Jamaat-e-Islami has always done nothing but mislead the nation. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman wants to become the emir of Jamaat-e-Islami by making rhetoric against Bilawal Bhutto, Senator Waqar Mehdi said and added that Jamaat-e-Islami is afraid of the public popularity of Pakistan People’s Party. He addressed Hafiz Naeem and asked him to be ready for a crushing defeat in the general elections after the mayorship.