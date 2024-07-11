Friday, July 12, 2024
13 die as jeep falls in ravine in Neelum Valley, AJK

Agencies
July 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

MUZAFFARABAD   -   As many as 13 people including women have been reportedly died and 2 injured on Wednesday when their jeep turned turtle and fell in a deep ravine from the road at Laswa bypass near Devliyan village in Neelum Valley district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), some 50 kilometers from here. The ill-fated Jeep was carrying a family from Lavat Balla to Muzaffarabad when it met accident in the early morning, official said. The bodies and injured were retrieved by the Rescue 1122 officials and shifted by the local people to nearby health facility at Pattika town. AJK’s Prime Minister Ch. Anwar Ul Haq while expressing sorrow over the incident has ordered an immediate inquiry of the accident.

He expressed condolence with the deceased families.

