Four robbers arrested, arms seized after 'encounters'

Police claimed to have arrested four robbers after encounters with them in separate incidents, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

In North Nazimabad, a robber was arrested when he sustained injuries in an encounter with police. He was identified as Ibrahim. Arms and stolen valuables were seized from him.

In Hyderabad, a robber was arrested during an exchange of fire with police whereas his accomplice escaped. Valuables and a pistol were recovered from him. He was identified as Dilshad.

In Sukkur, CTD arrested two suspected outlaws involved in heinous crimes. Arms and looted valuables were seized from them. Further investigation was underway.