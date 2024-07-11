Friday, July 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad Police claim killing one dacoit in encounter

Our Staff Reporter
July 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  Hyderabad Police claimed  to have killed one dacoit in an encounter in Hyderabad City late on Tuesday night. A police spokesperson informed that Section Police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a successful raid in a street behind Akberi ground. As the police approached, suspects opened fire on the police party; however, the police with best strategy and retaliation also opened fire on criminals. As a result, one suspect Asalm Khoso was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape. The injured suspect was shifted to hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries. According to the initial report, the accused was found attached to a notorious dacoit gang and was the chief of his gang and involved in various robbery bids in different areas including Hyderabad, Tando Addam, Tando Allahyar, Nawabshah and Karachi. The police cordoned off entire area to arrest other accomplices of the suspect.

Dip in oil imports reduces Pakistan’s trade imbalance with ME states

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024