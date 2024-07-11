Hyderabad Police claim killing one dacoit in encounter

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Police claimed to have killed one dacoit in an encounter in Hyderabad City late on Tuesday night. A police spokesperson informed that Section Police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a successful raid in a street behind Akberi ground. As the police approached, suspects opened fire on the police party; however, the police with best strategy and retaliation also opened fire on criminals. As a result, one suspect Asalm Khoso was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape. The injured suspect was shifted to hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries. According to the initial report, the accused was found attached to a notorious dacoit gang and was the chief of his gang and involved in various robbery bids in different areas including Hyderabad, Tando Addam, Tando Allahyar, Nawabshah and Karachi. The police cordoned off entire area to arrest other accomplices of the suspect.