Man killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro clash

JAMSHORO - A man was killed and 20 others injured when members of two groups clashed here on Wednesday, police said. According to details, the incident took place in Mohallah Gul Muhammad Shah of Sehwan in district Jamshoro where members of two communities attacked each other over bilateral issue. In clash between two the two communities, a man identified as Mihar Bhinbro was killed while 20 others were injured. The injured were shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences. The police registered a case into the incident and started investigations.