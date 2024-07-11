Over 17,000 police officials deployed for Muharram security

KARACHI - During Muharram-ul-Haram, 17,947 officers and personnel from the Karachi Police will be deployed for security duties covering 1,049 processions and 4,664 majalis across the city. A Karachi Police spokesperson stated on Wednesday that out of the total 17,947 officials, 4,392 will be assigned to majalis, 11,628 to processions, and 1,927 to the sensitive locations. Additionally, 987 traffic police officers and personnel will be on duty to ensure smooth traffic flow in the metropolis during Muharram.