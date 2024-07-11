Friday, July 12, 2024
Over 17,000 police officials deployed for Muharram security

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  During Muharram-ul-Haram, 17,947 officers and personnel from the Karachi Police will be deployed for security duties covering 1,049 processions and 4,664 majalis across the city. A Karachi Police spokesperson stated on Wednesday that out of the total 17,947 officials, 4,392 will be assigned to majalis, 11,628 to processions, and 1,927 to the sensitive locations. Additionally, 987 traffic police officers and personnel will be on duty to ensure smooth traffic flow in the metropolis during Muharram.

