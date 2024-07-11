Pak Army officer laid to rest with full military honours

ISLAMABAD - Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad who embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland in North Waziristan District on Tuesday was laid to rest at the native town with full military honours, said the ISPR on Wednesday.

A large number of serving and retired military officers, soldiers and relatives of Shaheed attended the burial. The nation stands resolute against the foreign-abetted terrorists and their facilitators and these adversaries of Pakistan will be comprehensively defeated through a multi-domain strategy based on whole-of-the-system approach, according to the ISPR.