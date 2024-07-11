Friday, July 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pak Army officer laid to rest with full military honours

Pak Army officer laid to rest with full military honours
OUR STAFF REPORT
July 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad who embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland in North Waziristan District on Tuesday was laid to rest at the native town with full military honours, said the ISPR on Wednesday.

A large number of serving and retired military officers, soldiers and relatives of Shaheed attended the burial. The nation stands resolute against the foreign-abetted terrorists and their facilitators and these adversaries of Pakistan will be comprehensively defeated through a multi-domain strategy based on whole-of-the-system approach, according to the ISPR.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024