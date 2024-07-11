SSP reviews procession routes, stressed unity, brotherhood

SUKKUR - Sukkur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday said implementation of code of conduct with regard to Muharram-ul-Haram was the prime responsibility of the police department. While reviewing different routes of procession for 5th to 10th of Muharram, he said that there had been exemplary cooperation with organisers of processions, majalis and peace committee’s members. He stressed for enhanced unity among ranks of different schools of thought. SSP Shaikh said that mutual coordination, respect and brotherhood in society were the real teaching of Muharram-ul-Haram. He was also briefed about arrangements of security at Rohri Karbala by the local police.