Political turmoil reaches a crescendo

ISLAMABAD - The Corps Commander’s House in Lahore has long been an inaccessible and highly coveted place for many locals. To a passersby, it inspired both awe and fear. However, on Tuesday, hundreds of Imran Khan supporters breached the security barriers and entered the cantonment, converging on the house. They proceeded to smash windows, and as security officials retreated, the protesters ransacked the premises as if it were enemy territory. The destruction was not limited to furniture, doors, and windows — many of the protesters seized items for themselves, such as decorative pieces, an expensive golf set, and even cold strawberries from the kitchen. One man took a peacock, while another absconded with a plate of ‘qorma.’
The protesters, who were furious over the arrest of their leader, Imran Khan, believed that their act of ransacking was justified. According to one female protester, everything on the property was purchased with public money, while the peacock enthusiast claimed that the luxurious residence was only possible because of the people’s taxes. These were truly unprecedented scenes, with the protesters setting the property ablaze as the evening shadows lengthened.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of protesters attempted to breach the gates of the army’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, an act that had only been carried out once before by Taliban militants in 2009. However, Imran Khan’s arrest has provoked such fury and outrage across the country that military installations, government offices, and other public property have become targets of mob violence.
It should not come as a surprise, really. After all, Imran Khan had himself warned of such dire consequences.
The military has released its initial response to the current disorder and violence across the country. It cautioned that any further attacks on military installations would result in tough action and highlighted that the troops’ self-control the previous day was deliberate in order to prevent any attempts to instigate a civil war. The military condemned elements within Imran Khan’s party who mask their hunger for power as a democratic struggle and reiterated that legal measures would be taken against arsonists and rioters.
The showdown has been going on for a year since Imran Khan’s ouster from power and is now coming to a crescendo.
Imran Khan has challenged his benefactors in the security establishment and political opponents alike, turning the political game on its head. The electoral victories in the by-elections last year only added to his appeal and popularity. The ruling coalition has fumbled and faltered, battered by its handling of the economy and sagging public ratings. Its reluctance to go for early elections has been viewed as a sign of weakness by Khan supporters and has only bolstered their morale. The legal drama that has been playing out in the fractured Supreme Court has added to the political turmoil. In such a volatile backdrop, Imran Khan’s sudden arrest on corruption charges left his supporters stunned and shocked.
But it appears that Khan’s party might have overplayed its hand. The images of the attacks on the GHQ, the nerve centre of the country’s military, and the Lahore Corps Commanders House have rankled the rank and file. The stream of leaked audios and social media videos point to an organised and orchestrated campaign to target state and military institutions. Even though the senior party leadership has distanced itself from the violence, it cannot wash its hands of the consequences. There will be arrests. There will be lengthy legal proceedings.
But it cannot be denied that the military faces a daunting challenge in restoring its reputation and reversing the damage done to its traditional mystique in the wake of recent events. A significant number of protesters hail from military families and reside in wealthy DHA neighborhoods, and they reject conventional, dynastic politics. It will be a difficult task to regain their loyalty and steer them away from the PTI’s narrative. Additionally, it will be equally challenging to counteract the ongoing flow of propaganda and criticism originating from abroad. Did the architects of ‘Project Imran’ ever anticipate retired majors continuously judging and criticizing high-ranking army generals, or that dissidents would publicly reveal the addresses of intelligence officials’ residences and safe houses in Islamabad, or incite attacks on military residential compounds in Chaklala? The current climate is far from normal when rumors of a rift among top military brass or discussions of a “Colonel’s Coup” are casually thrown around.
The political situation in the country has reached uncharted territory, with the ruling coalition banking on the disqualification of Imran Khan from future elections. However, any escalation in violence or prolonged unrest on the streets could result in unforeseen consequences. If Imran Khan is incarcerated for an extended period, it may increase his popularity and sway public opinion further in his favor. The military leadership will find it challenging to maintain its apolitical stance while avoiding having its reputation further hollowed out. For a country already struggling with deepening economic turmoil and unprecedented inflation, additional political unrest will only exacerbate the decline.