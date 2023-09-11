FIA arrests currency smuggling suspect, foreign currency recovered

MULTAN - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mul­tan zone took action against elements involved in currency smuggling and ar­rested a suspect and recovered one lac Saudi Riyal from his possession.

The team under the supervision of Deputy Director Dera Ghazi Khan Zahid Mehmood raided and arrested the ac­cused while conducting a raid at Ghazi Ghat check post.

The suspect named Muhammad Aleem resident of Okara was travelling to Quet­ta. The team on a tip-off raided and ar­rested him during the search of the bus.

According to preliminary investiga­tion, the accused had to smuggle foreign currency from Quetta to Iran and Afghan­istan. Intelligence-based operation was underway against elements involved in the smuggling of foreign currency. The assistance of law enforcement agencies has also been obtained for the arrest of the accused.

Special raiding teams have been formed under the supervision of Deputy Directors.

The raiding teams were conduct­ing operations against the accused involved in the smuggling of foreign currency based on secret informa­tion. Strict actions were also initiated against the facilitators, and cash carri­ers involved in hundi. Those involved in the smuggling of foreign currency will be punished as per the law.

The FIA spokesperson said that all re­sources were being utilized to arrest the accused under the directions of Director General FIA Mohsin Hasan Butt.

SNGPL LAUNCHES CRACKDOWN TO PREVENT GAS THEFT

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has launched a crackdown to prevent gas theft at industrial, commer­cial and domestic levels.

A high-level meeting was held at the distribution Multan office chaired by General Manager Rashid Ishaq in this re­gard.

Deputy Chief Engineer Hussain Zafar, Senior Engineer Zubair Ahmad Khan in charge Task Force Ghulam Abbas, Deputy Chief Admin Officer Usman Karim Baig, Syed Ahmed Kashif Shah, Saif-ur- Rehm­an were also present.

General Manager Rashid Ishaq said that a crackdown has been launched against gas thieves nationwide and vig­orous action started in this regard.

The circle has been tightened around those who have caused huge losses to the public exchequer by stealing gas at industrial, commercial and domes­tic levels and joint action will be taken with police.

He said that not only the connections of gas thieves will be disconnected but they will also have to face lawsuits. Rashid Ishaq further said that taking gas by installing a compressor was also an illegal measure which destroys the gas network and also endangers the life of the user.

He said that action would also be tak­en against the vendors with the help of district administration to stop the sale of compressors.

He urged the citizens to play their role in the crackdown against gas thieves and identify such elements.

120 MOTORCYCLE SNATCHING INCIDENTS IN 10 DAYS RAISE CONCERN ON POLICE PROFESSIONALISM

Multan’s once-peaceful streets have been marred by a wave of criminal activi­ties over the past month, with over 120 motorcycles, scores of mobile phones, and substantial amounts of cash being snatched from citizens in various areas of the city during the last 10 days.

This alarming situation has not only left the city’s residents in fear but has also raised concerns about the effective­ness of the police department, which receives millions of rupees in funding to combat such crimes.

The recent spike in motorcycle thefts, mobile phone robberies, and cash snatching has not only shaken the city’s residents but has also taken a toll on the performance of police officials. The au­dacity of these criminals has left Multan police feeling powerless in the face of these challenges.