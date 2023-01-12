Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government may summon the National Assembly session soon, before scheduled joint session of Parliament (Majlis-e-Shoora) to ensure legislation on LG polls in federal capital. The parliamentary leaders of treasury benches will soon hold a meeting to decide the agenda (legislative business) for upcoming session, before formally calling the lower house of the Parliament. Since the matter of PTI MNAs’ resignations is pending, the treasury benches will easily ensure legislation without facing any resistance in the house. The senior ruling party [PML-N] members in collaboration with coalition partners may also issue a joint policy statement over Geneva conference, relation with Afghanistan and current political scenario.