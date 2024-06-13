Pak reaffirms renewed commitment to UN peacekeeping

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, yesterday underscored the need for boosting the role of UN peacekeeping to more effectively serve the cause of peace and security.

Welcoming a UN peacekeeping delegation, comprising heads of military components conference (HOMCC), to the Pakistan Mission, he reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to work with member states and the UN to make peacekeeping more productive, result-oriented, and meaningful in promoting peace and security in line with the UN Charter.

“Peacekeeping must be part of a broader political strategy aimed at addressing the root causes of conflicts and violence,” Ambassador Aram added, noting that conflicts were now becoming more complex and grave. The delegation included Lt. Gen. Mohan Subramanian, head of UNMISS (South Sudan); Lt. Gen. Humphrey Nyone, head of MINUSCA (Central African Republic); Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, head of UNIFIL (Lebanon); Lt. Gen. NirmalKumar Thapa, head of UNDOF (Golan); Maj. Gen. Benjamin OlufemiSawyerr, head of UNISFA (Abyei); Rear Admiral Guillermo Pablo Rios, head of UNMOGIP (Kashmir); Maj. Gen. Muhammad Fakhrul Ahsan, head of MINURSO (Western Sahara), and Maj. Gen. Erdenebat Batsuuri, head of UNFICYP (Cyprus).

Ambassador Akram said, “Pakistan has served UN peacekeeping operations in hotspots around the world for over six decades with dedication and professionalism. Since the 1960s, Pakistan has contributed over 235,000 troops to 48 missions, losing 181 of its bravest who made the ultimate sacrifice.”