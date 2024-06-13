Rs268 billion allocated for power sector schemes in PSDP

ISLAMABAD - The government has proposed an allocation of Rs267.953 billion for various ongoing and new schemes of power sector in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal 2024-25, which is 142.73 percent higher than the funds earmarked for the sector during the ongoing fiscal year.

Of the total proposed allocations of Rs267.953 billion for Power Division in fiscal 2024-25, Rs 131.161 billion to be funded through budget, while the remaining and Rs 136.791 billion from its own resources). The proposed allocation of Rs 267.413 billion is 142.72 percent or almost 160 billion higher than the existing Rs 107.413 billion. Out of total allocation, a sum of Rs113.760 billion has been proposed for ongoing schemes through the PSDP, Rs17.401 billion for new schemes and Rs136.791 billion through own resources for upcoming fiscal year.

The local component stands of the total allocation stand at Rs135,564 million and foreign loan component is Rs132.388 billion during the said period. For ongoing schemes, a sum of Rs4.5 billion each has been earmarked for 220/132KV GIS substation Dhabiji and 220KV Haripur Substation, Rs6 billion for 220KV Swabi Substation, Rs6.5 billion for 500KV Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Rs1.,424 billion for electrification works at different valleys of district Chitral, Rs4.536 billion for 220KV Quaid-i-Azam Apparel and Business Park Grid Station. Additionally, Rs38 billion for installation of 2×600MW Coal Fired Power Project GENCO-I (Jamshoro), Rs3.81 billion for Power Distribution Enhancement Investment Program-II, Rs4.499 billion electricity distribution efficiency improvement project (MEPCO), Rs3.692 billion for electricity distribution efficiency improvement project (HESCO) and Rs2.6 billion for 500KV Matiari—Moro-R Y Khan. For New Scheme, an amount of Rs6.250 billion has been earmarked for land acquisition for installation of 1,200MW solar power plant Layyah, Rs4.5 billion for electricity distribution improvement and Rs6 billion for installation of assets performance management system on 100KV and 200KV distribution transformers. Similarly, a sum of Rs34.148 billion has been proposed for evacuation of power from Dasu HPP stage-1, Rs16.801 billion for evacuation of power from Suki Kinari, Kohala, Rs2.200 billion for evacuation of power from Tarbela 5th Extension, Rs1.007 billion for evacuation of power from wind power projects (Jhimpir), Rs2.344 billion for installation of pilot battery energy storage system, Rs11.341 billion for upgradation of NTDC telecommunication, Rs6.6 million for 220KV Dharki-Rahim Yar Khan. Moreover, Rs7.230 billion for extension and augmentation of existing 500KV and 220KV grid stations, Rs4.616 billion for 500KV Islamabad West, Rs2.750 billion for 220KV Arifwala Substation and Rs4.430 billion for 500/220KV Sialkot Substation.