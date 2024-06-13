Thursday, June 13, 2024
Security Forces killed 181 terrorists in over two-month time

Staff Reporter
June 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Army has gained significant successes against terrorism in recent times. The security forces conducted around 7745 operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh collectively from April 1, 2024 to 10 June 2024 and killed 181 terrorists. As many as 2701 operations were conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 4902 in Balochistan and 142 operations were conducted in Sindh province and the security forces killed 128 terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 51 in Balochistan and two terrorists were killed in Sindh. In May only, the security forces killed 42 terrorists in Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa and 12 in Balochistan while 61 terrorists were arrested in the two provinces during the same period. Majority terrorists were eliminated while crossing the western border into the country. The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom in the Lakki Marwat IED attack on June 9 were laid to rest with full military honour at their hometowns, said the media wing of the military on Wednesday.

Staff Reporter

