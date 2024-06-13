Two-day world moot on climate change impact on HR starts in Samarkand today

SAMARKAND - The Uzbek government is holding a two-day traditional international conference in Samarkand starting from today (Thursday June 13) with an aim to discuss issues related to the impact of climate change on human rights on a broad scale and on the basis of information analysis. With the title ‘Environmental Challenges: The Future of Human Rights and Sustainable Solutions in a Changing World’, the IV Samarkand Forum on Human Rights is planned to hold three plenary meetings offline and online within the framework of the forum. In addition to gaining the necessary knowledge in this field, the participants of the international conference will have the opportunity to exchange experience and get acquainted with the best practices within the international community.

About 200 experts are scheduled to participate in the forum. In particular, national and foreign experts, climate specialists, officials of state organizations dealing with climate change issues, civil society institutions, mass media, scientific research centers, companies, business circles and representatives of international organizations were invited.