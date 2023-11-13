In a celebration of an endur­ing partnership that has withstood the test of time, the All-Pakistan Chinese Enter­prises’ Association (AP­CEA) and the Paki­stan-China Institute (PCI) came together to launch a ground­breaking promotion­al endeavor titled “Thousands of Miles with CPEC: The Symbol of Pakistan-China Relations.” The event, held at the Pakistan In­stitute of Parliamentary Servic­es (PIPS), not only commemo­rated the ten-year milestone of the China-Pakistan Econom­ic Corridor (CPEC) but also un­derscored the strength and sig­nificance of the diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

CPEC, a monumental initia­tive that was set in motion in 2013, has evolved into a sym­bol of the unwavering broth­erhood between Pakistan and China. Its influence is felt far and wide, touching every fac­et of life in both countries. Be­yond its macroeconomic con­tributions in sectors such as Power, Infrastructure, IT, and Agriculture, CPEC has played a pivotal role in fostering cultur­al ties and forging a Pak-China community of shared interests.

The “Thousands of Miles with CPEC” project look deep into the social aspects of this trans­formative endeavor. It captures the personal experiences of in­dividuals who have witnessed the profound changes brought about by a decade of CPEC. From common citizens to gov­ernment officials, from local employees to diplomats, this project paints a vivid picture of how CPEC has left an indelible mark on the lives of people from diverse walks of life. The event featured a powerful screen­ing of an exclusive video doc­umentary, which showcased the exceptional significance of CPEC as the flagship project of the “Belt and Road” Initia­tive. The documentary empha­sised the strategic importance of Gwadar Port, the zenith and focal point of CPEC, serving as a bridge between the One Belt, One Road and the Maritime Silk Road. With breathtaking scenic shots, the documentary provid­ed a bird’s-eye view of the ma­jor contributions made by CPEC projects, substantiated by com­pelling facts and figures.

To pay homage to the ten years of unfaltering support and cooperation offered by Chi­na, a special feature report titled “Thousands of Miles with CPEC: The Symbol of Pakistan-China Relations” was unveiled. This report not only outlines the nar­rative of CPEC but also extols its accomplishments as a land­mark in the enduring Pak-China relationship. It narrates stories of Chinese companies fulfilling their Corporate Social Respon­sibility (CSR) and shines a light on the depth of the friendship shared by Pakistan and China.

As a testament to the spirit of collaboration and solidarity, Chinese enterprises operating across Pakistan, spanning var­ious sectors, contributed mini documentaries. These films fea­ture testimonials, personal ac­counts, and inspiring experi­ences of project employees and local individuals. They will be released as part of a docuseries under the “Thousands of Miles with CPEC” umbrella, exem­plifying the shared journey to­wards a prosperous and prom­ising future for both Pakistan and China. It has been elabo­rated that, CPEC stands as a tes­tament to the enduring broth­erhood between Pakistan and China. It is not just an economic initiative; it’s a bridge of friend­ship, a symbol of collaboration, and a beacon of hope. As Pres­ident Xi Jinping once said, “Our friendship with Pakistan is un­breakable, and our cooperation is unique.” CPEC’s contributions extend far beyond the energy sector. It has catalysed the de­velopment of critical infrastruc­ture projects. The Lahore Or­ange Line project, cross-border optical fiber cable, and the Suk­kur-Multan Motorway have rev­olutionised transportation and connectivity within Pakistan.

Chinese enterprises involved in CPEC have demonstrated their commitment to corpo­rate social responsibility. Dur­ing times of disaster, they gen­erously donated funds and essential supplies. Moreover, these enterprises have invest­ed in technical schools, offered scholarships to Pakistani stu­dents, and provided crucial technical training to local farm­ers and women. The results of these initiatives have been em­powering, enriching the Pak­istani workforce. Beyond the confines of Pakistan, CPEC has also created opportunities for local engineers and techni­cians. Many of those trained during the corridor’s develop­ment have found opportuni­ties to work abroad, contribut­ing their expertise in countries across the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, and Europe.

While international uncer­tainties persist, Pakistan’s in­herent strengths in terms of human resources and geo­graphical advantages continue to instill confidence in CPEC’s potential. It is firmly believed that the Pakistani government and its people will successful­ly navigate the challenges that may arise, bolstering the corri­dor’s long-term success.

CPEC has been a game-chang­er for Pakistan’s economy. The project has helped Pakistan overcome its energy crisis by adding thousands of mega­watts of electricity to the na­tional grid. It has also improved Pakistan’s transportation infra­structure through the construc­tion of new highways, railways, and airports. Additionally, CPEC has created thousands of jobs in Pakistan, reducing poverty in the country. As Pakistan marks a decade of CPEC, it reflects on a remarkable journey that has had a transformative impact on its present and future. The shared vision of China and Pak­istan, under the guidance of the BRI, promises an even more prosperous and vibrant future for this enduring partnership.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani

The writer is the Secretary General of Pakistan China Friendship Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter and a Peshawar-based Senior Media Consultant. He can be reached at syeed.gilani@gmail.com