Committee reviews progress on outsourcing of airports

Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi will be outsourced

Agencies
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   The 10th Meeting of Steering Committee on outsourcing of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports was held under the chair­manship of Deputy Prime Minis­ter and Foreign Minister Moham­mad Ishaq Dar on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence and Avia­tion Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Secretary Aviation Saif Anjum, officials from Board of Investment, Civil Aviation Authority and a team from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), according to a press release. The IFC team presented a progress report on the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport and in­formed that healthy competition between various consortia, com­prising local and foreign inves­tors, is expected on July 15, 2024, which is also the bid closing date.

The steering committee also re­viewed progress on outsourcing of Lahore and Karachi airports and was satisfied with the work done so far. As per the plan, con­cession structure for the two air­ports will be ready by mid-August this year. The meeting ended with the expectations that outsourc­ing of Islamabad International Airport would eventually result in improved and world-class service standards along with en­hanced customer experience.

Agencies

