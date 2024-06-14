Friday, June 14, 2024
India urged to create conducive environment for Kashmir settlement

June 14, 2024
SRINAGAR    -   The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has called on India to establish a favorable environment for a peaceful and permanent resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute, rather than spreading falsehoods and blaming neighbors.

According to Kashmir Media Service, DFP spokesman Advocate Arshad Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar emphasized that Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and urged the new government to revisit its policy on Kashmir, engaging with relevant stakeholders to find a peaceful solution. He stressed that the dispute cannot be resolved through force, but only through meaningful talks among Kashmiris, Pakistan and India.

The spokesman expressed concern over India’s rigid attitude and emphasized that Kashmiris’ demand for a plebiscite is justified. He warned that India’s aggressive policies cannot change ground realities and that Kashmiris will continue their struggle for freedom until their goal is achieved.

Referring to the ongoing freedom struggle in IIOJK, the spokesman urged India to accept the ground reality and resume dialogue with Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership to find a peaceful solution. He reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and that lasting peace hinges on granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination, in line with UN resolutions.

