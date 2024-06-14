Regional dynamics in focus as experts analyze Modi’s re-election

MUZAFFARABAD - The Centre for International Strategic Studies Azad Jammu and Kashmir (CISS-AJK) hosted a landmark conference yesterday to dissect the far-reaching implications of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election on regional dynamics.

The conference, titled “From Campaign Rhetoric to Diplomatic Realities: Modi’s Reelection and the India-Pakistan Equation”, drew a distinguished audience, including former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider.

Experts at the conference analyzed India’s strategic approach under Modi, highlighting tactics aimed at undermining Pakistan. Major General (retd) Samrez Salik emphasized Pakistan’s heightened strategic challenges in light of Modi’s continued leadership.

Raja Farooq Haider stressed the need for a robust, long-term national policy to effectively counter India’s aggressive stance and resolve the protracted Kashmir issue. The conference featured an interactive question-and-answer session, fostering a dynamic exchange of views among participants.

The event underscored the critical need for continued scholarly engagement and policy-oriented discussions to navigate the complex geopolitical realities of the region. CISS-AJK’s Executive Director, Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja, expressed gratitude to the guests and attendees, highlighting the importance of their contributions to the discourse.