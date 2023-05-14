Ali Embroidery Mills CEO commends passionate participants at High Performance Tennis Camp

Tariq Zaman, the CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, visited the ongoing Ali Embroidery High Performance Tennis Camp 2023 at the Punjab Tennis Academy in Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday, where he lauded the passion and dedication displayed by the camp participants.

He also praised Rashid Malik, the organizer, for his efforts in arranging the prestigious training camp aimed at producing tennis champions for Pakistan. Zaman emphasized that Ali Embroidery Mills' sponsorship and involvement in the camp were driven solely by their love for the game and their commitment to junior tennis development in Pakistan.

He expressed his continuous support, stating, "This is the second consecutive time that Ali Embroidery Mills has sponsored the high-performance tennis training camp under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Rashid Malik and top coaches of the country, including Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan, Ahmed Babar, Arif Feroz, and Trainer Azhar."

"I assure you that we will continue to support this beautiful game, and it is our hope that our tennis players will work harder and achieve international recognition for Pakistan," Zaman urged the future tennis stars.

Rashid Malik, Secretary of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), expressed his gratitude to Tariq Zaman for his unwavering support for tennis and for sponsoring the Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2023. Malik highlighted the significance of such generous contributions in enabling Pakistani sports to excel on the international stage.

He commended Zaman's commitment and called upon other corporate giants to follow his lead, encouraging them to generously support sports beyond cricket. Malik stated, "This is the only way to make Pakistan and its players world champions."

As a former tennis player, Davis Cupper, and captain/coach, Malik has dedicated many years to the sport and has nurtured promising young talent for Pakistan, some of whom have already made their mark at ATF and ITF Junior events. "If this talent receives adequate support and facilitation from the government and corporate sector, I am confident that these players can represent Pakistan in Grand Slam events," Malik confidently asserted.

"The Ali Embroidery High Performance Tennis Camp serves as a testament to the growing interest and investment in tennis in Pakistan. With continued support from corporate entities like Ali Embroidery Mills and the collective efforts of passionate individuals like me, other tennis lovers, and supporters, the future looks promising for Pakistani tennis," concluded the PLTA Secretary.