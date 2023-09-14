Thursday, September 14, 2023
Addl IGP, Commissioner visit CPLC office

APP
September 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI- Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Rind along with Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput visited the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Office at Governor House on Wednesday. Chief CPLC Zubair Habib along with his team received the Additional IGP - Karachi and Commissioner Karachi, according to a news release. The CPLC Chief gave a detailed briefing on the performance of the CPLC to Commissioner Karachi and the Additional IGP. In the meeting, joint cooperation between police and CPLC and ensuring timely exchange of information and security and other issues were discussed.

