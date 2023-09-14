Govt didn’t nominate any Pakistani for Miss Universe contest: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said the government had not nominated anyone to represent Pakistan at a beauty contest of “Miss Universe”. The minister was responding to a senior journalist’s post on the social media platform ‘X’, who had questioned as to who in the government had given permission to five persons for the contest.
“The Government and the State of Pakistan are represented by the state and government institutions. Our government has not nominated any non-state or non-governmental person or institution for any such activity, nor any such person or institution can represent the state or government. Period,” the minister said in his post on ‘X’.