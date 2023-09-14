Thursday, September 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt didn’t nominate any Pakistani for Miss Universe contest: Minister

Govt didn’t nominate any Pakistani for Miss Universe contest: Minister
September 14, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Minister for In­formation and Broadcast­ing Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said the gov­ernment had not nominat­ed anyone to represent Pa­kistan at a beauty contest of “Miss Universe”. The min­ister was responding to a senior journalist’s post on the social media platform ‘X’, who had questioned as to who in the government had given permission to five persons for the contest.

“The Government and the State of Pakistan are represented by the state and government institu­tions. Our government has not nominated any non-state or non-governmen­tal person or institution for any such activity, nor any such person or insti­tution can represent the state or government. Pe­riod,” the minister said in his post on ‘X’.

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1694570787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023