Govt didn’t nominate any Pakistani for Miss Universe contest: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for In­formation and Broadcast­ing Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said the gov­ernment had not nominat­ed anyone to represent Pa­kistan at a beauty contest of “Miss Universe”. The min­ister was responding to a senior journalist’s post on the social media platform ‘X’, who had questioned as to who in the government had given permission to five persons for the contest.

“The Government and the State of Pakistan are represented by the state and government institu­tions. Our government has not nominated any non-state or non-governmen­tal person or institution for any such activity, nor any such person or insti­tution can represent the state or government. Pe­riod,” the minister said in his post on ‘X’.