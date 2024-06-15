People at awareness session say ‘no’ to narcotics

Khyber - People from different walks of life said “No” to narcotics at an awareness session held in Landi Kotal Press Club, district Khyber on Friday.

The well-being activity was initiated under the banner of Colombo Plan. Besides the country director of the organization and Chief of Smart Foundation Muhammad Ayub, Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid, Station House Officer (SHO) of Landi Kotal police station Amjad Afridi, President Anjuman-e-Tajeran Landi Kotal Bazaar Yad Wazir Shinwari, a number of councilors, and members of the civil society were among the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ayub said that being a transit route, Khyber is one of the most drug-affected districts. While the duty of security agencies is to reduce the supply of narcotics, their efforts can decrease demand for drugs. He noted that youth are the main portion of society involved in this curse, with bad company being a main cause.

Ayub added that drug addiction is a disease, and addicts should be treated as patients, requiring proper treatment and awareness sessions to inform the youth about the consequences of drugs. Approximately three thousand drug affectees have been treated in Peshawar, prompting Ayub to urge the provincial government to set up a rehabilitation center in Khyber.

Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid emphasized the duty of parents to monitor their children and restrain them from bad company. He maintained that smugglers should be discouraged and with joint efforts, the curse of drugs can be eliminated. SHO Amjad Afridi assured that effective initiatives will be adopted to curtail drug dealing.

The participants demanded that the authorities take concrete steps to curb drug peddling, dealing, and consumption in the area.