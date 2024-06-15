Saturday, June 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Prices of sweets, bakery items reduced

Our Staff Reporter
June 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan   -  The District Price Committee under the chairmanship of two Deputy Commissioners, following the Commissioner Mardan Division, significantly reduced the prices of sweets and bakery items, causing public panic.

According to the new rate lists, the price of mixed sweets for bakeries is Rs.670 per kg in Mardan, while in Swabi district it is Rs.450 per kg. Similarly, plain sweets are Rs.520 per kg in Mardan, while in Swabi the price is Rs.250 per kg. Plain biscuits are Rs.570 per kg in Mardan, while in Swabi they are Rs.320 per kg. The DC of Swabi has significantly reduced the rates by giving full discounts to the people.

The public has been put in a quandary by the differing price lists, as the DC in Swabi district has greatly reduced the rates in the context of the recent decrease in the inflation rate. In contrast, the DC of Mardan has only fulfilled the formality, leading to public dissatisfaction.

Israel uses phosphorus bombs to strike several towns in southern Lebanon

The people of Mardan expressed great concern over the new price list of bakery items and have appealed to the Commissioner Mardan to further reduce the rates of bakery items in Mardan, similar to the reductions in Swabi district.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024