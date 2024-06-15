Prices of sweets, bakery items reduced

Mardan - The District Price Committee under the chairmanship of two Deputy Commissioners, following the Commissioner Mardan Division, significantly reduced the prices of sweets and bakery items, causing public panic.

According to the new rate lists, the price of mixed sweets for bakeries is Rs.670 per kg in Mardan, while in Swabi district it is Rs.450 per kg. Similarly, plain sweets are Rs.520 per kg in Mardan, while in Swabi the price is Rs.250 per kg. Plain biscuits are Rs.570 per kg in Mardan, while in Swabi they are Rs.320 per kg. The DC of Swabi has significantly reduced the rates by giving full discounts to the people.

The public has been put in a quandary by the differing price lists, as the DC in Swabi district has greatly reduced the rates in the context of the recent decrease in the inflation rate. In contrast, the DC of Mardan has only fulfilled the formality, leading to public dissatisfaction.

The people of Mardan expressed great concern over the new price list of bakery items and have appealed to the Commissioner Mardan to further reduce the rates of bakery items in Mardan, similar to the reductions in Swabi district.