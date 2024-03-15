IMF Rightly Snubs PTI

The role of the political leaders whether in the government or the opposition is to unite the nation and make sincere efforts to promote the well-being of the people, strengthen the state edifice, and refrain from doing anything that hurts the state interests, irrespective of their different views and strategies regarding how to do justice with their mandated and obligatory responsibilities. The foregoing constitutes a touchstone for fathoming their patriotic credentials.
Pakistan unfortunately has not been so lucky in this regard. It has not found any politician who fits the criteria of a genuine political leader. Most of them have focused on their own narrow political agendas and serving their vested interests. However, Imran Khan has exceeded all of them in using all kinds of machinations to have his way. He did this to the extent of committing anti-state acts and dividing the nation besides introducing a culture of violence and impudence in Pakistani politics.
An anti-state act is defined as a stance or action by someone that is characterized by or expresses opposition or hostility towards the state.
The letter written to IMF under the signatures of Raoof Hasan Information Secretary of PTI with the approval of Imran Khan asking it not to engage with the new government for any future bail-out package is a classic example of an anti-state stance of PTI. It was contended in the letter that the government was not a true representative of the people because it had come into being as a result of unprecedented fraud in the compilation of election results. It was also reiterated in the letter that the IMF must fulfill its guidelines regarding good governance in the country asking for the financial facility and must ensure audit of at least 30% of the national and provincial seats before the grant of finance facility that is to burden the people of Pakistan. It demanded audit through indigenous organizations namely Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) and PATTAN-Coalition 38 to the satisfaction of all stakeholders. The letter concluded that such a role by the IMF would be a great service to Pakistan and its people and could become the harbinger of enduring prosperity, growth, and macroeconomic stability in the country.
As is evident, through this letter Imran Khan sought the intervention of an international agency in the political affairs of the country even though institutional and legal forums are available within the country to have any complaints against irregularities or alleged fraud in the elections probed. It is simply an unacceptable indiscretion by PTI. Since it had urged the IMF not to extend further financial assistance to Pakistan it constituted an anti-state act. The loan is not to be given to any political party but to the state of Pakistan which at the moment needs to stem the rot in its economy.
It may be recalled that the PTI chief minister in KPK Taimur Jhagra had also written a similar letter to the IMF in August 2022 just three days before the IMF executive board was to discuss the provision of credit to Pakistan in which the agency was informed that the province would not be able to meet the agreed upon budget surplus. It was clearly a move to sabotage that agreement.
It is however heartening to note that the IMF has given a could-shoulder response to PTI’s letter regarding audit of elections and said” The IMF as an international institution with a narrow mandate of economic issues does not comment on domestic political developments. It looks forward to engaging with Pakistan to complete the second review under the ongoing Stand by Arrangement and support the development of a new medium-term economic program if the government requests it.” The IMF has rightly snubbed PTI and its chairman who pursues such antics unscrupulously.
The party unfortunately has a track record of committing anti-state acts, maligning state institutions, and seeking foreign intervention in the internal affairs of the country. In the backdrop of the 9th May incidents when the state was making arrests of all those involved in them, the PTI unleashed a sustained campaign to propagate about alleged abuse of human rights and sought foreign intervention to stop it.
Imran had been involved in discussions with several representatives of California including Ted Lieu, Eric Swalwell, Brad Sherman, and Mike Leven. Representative Sherman composed a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which he expressed apprehensions regarding infringement upon human rights, and the rule of law in Pakistan.
Reportedly PTI’s US chapter campaigned for linking Washington’s military aid to Pakistan to the human rights situation. It lobbied with US congressman Greg Casar who pledged with them that he was co-sponsoring a bill linking military aid to human rights conditions in the country.
It is pertinent to point out that a campaign by the Pakistani-American Political Action Committee (PAKPAC) also led to more US Congressmen approaching US Secretary Antony Blinken to pressurize Pakistan government to improve human rights situation in the country. A rally organized by PTI outside the White House also appealed to President Biden to refrain from engaging with Pakistan. These are irrefutable realities to highlight anti-state activities of the party.
The party also has devious credentials in regards to achieving its political agenda. The most recent example is the bombshell which the party dropped by extracting a statement from ex-commissioner Rawalpindi regarding rigging done in the Rawalpindi Division endorsing PTI’s claim in this regard. The scam did not last long as the commissioner retracted from his earlier statement and unraveled the facts about the episode. He said that he had done it at the behest of a PTI leader with whom he had developed relations who told him that he would be given a very lucrative assignment after his retirement and the plan had the approval of the senior leadership of the party. It really stinks.
Imran Khan undoubtedly has considerable following in the country though for all the wrong reasons as has been proven during the 2024 general elections. His party has been able to make dent in the domain of other major political parties. It is, therefore, advisable for the party to accept the split mandate given by the people and contribute its bit in strengthening democracy and state institutions to winch the country out of the quagmire it is stuck into. If it has any grievances regarding rigging in the elections it should approach the proper forums responsible for addressing the issue instead of seeking intervention of the foreign countries and international agencies in the internal affairs of the country.
As far the cases against Imran Khan and his conviction in three of them the party must have faith in the judiciary like the PML (N) and PPP leaders who were incarcerated during PTI rule and finally acquitted having been found innocent.
Malik Muhammad Ashraf
The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@gmail.com