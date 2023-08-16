 Police register FIR of journalist Mahar’s murder 

SUKKUR - The Sukkur Police on Tuesday reg­istered a First Information Report (FIR) of the murder of senior jour­nalist Jan Muhammad Mahar on the complaint of his elder brother Karamullah Mahar.

Six main suspects Sher Muhammad alias Sheral Mahar, Khurram Naseer Mahar, Qurban Mahar, Roshan, Gul­zar and Mir Muhammad Mahar, and three unknown accused have been nominated in the case lodged at the C Section Police Station under sections 302, 120 B, 337, 440, 247, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 6/7 of Anti -errorism Act (ATA).

According to the postmortem re­port, the deceased died of gunshot wounds. Jan Mohammad Mahar, bu­reau chief of the Sindhi-language cable television network KTN News, was shot dead by armed men riding a motorcycle on Queens Road late Sunday night. Meanwhile, a big dem­onstration was held in front of the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur on Wednesday to protest the murder of senior jour­nalist Jan Muhammad Mahar and de­mand early arrest of his killers.

Journalists from across northern Sindh, led by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Finance Secretary Lala Asad Pathan, gathered here to lodge their protest against brazen killing of their colleague, who was shot dead by two armed assailants on Queens Road a little before midnight on Sun­day. Lawyers, traders, civil society activists and members of different political and nationalist entities also joined the protest to express solidar­ity with the journalists community.

Speaking on the occasion, Lala Asad Pathan strongly condemned Jan Ma­har’s murder and urged the Sindh chief minister to ensure arrest of the killers at the earliest. He said the Suk­kur Police had failed in protecting the life of the senior journalist, which had created a sense of insecurity among the media persons across the province. Protest rallies were also brought out in Jaccobabad, Kandhkot, Nosheroferoz, Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other big and small towns against the mur­der of senior journalist.