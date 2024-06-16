Sunday, June 16, 2024
Cylinder blast injures four in Peshawar

APP
June 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Three women and a minor were injured in a cylinder explosion in the house of a person named Abdul Wali in Shaheen Town, located on Main Jamaluddin Road, University Town, an official from Rescue 1122 reported. Ambulances and fire vehicles from Rescue 1122 quickly reached the scene and commenced rescue operations.

All the injured were transported to a hospital by Rescue 1122 officials to receive medical treatment for burn injuries.

The explosion triggered a fire, which rescuers managed to control completely within 20 minutes, according to the official.

