Sunday, June 16, 2024
Home dept to install cameras in 43 Jails

Our Staff Reporter
June 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Punjab Home Department has decided to install latest cameras for complete monitoring of all 43 Jails established across Punjab. This decision was taken in the Jail Reforms Committee meeting under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Punjab Noor Ul Amin Mengal here on Saturday. IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza and concerned senior officers also attended the meeting. The secretary said that every inch of the jails established across Punjab would be brought under the coverage of cameras, adding that with the installation of cameras, all offices, prisoner barracks, security wall, jammers area, kitchen, hospital, library and all entry exit points will come under surveillance. In total, 4500 modern cameras will be installed in 43 jails of Punjab. In this way, all places will be monitored by cameras in the format of high security zone. With the installation of cameras, every movement in the jail will come under surveillance. He said that the newly-installed cameras would be equipped with artificial intelligence technology. The control rooms will also be set up in all jails, IG Prisons office and home department for effective and thorough monitoring. He said that the installation of cameras will make the jails more secure and ensure fool-proof security arrangements.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1718416138.jpg

