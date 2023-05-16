Imran fears ban on PTI, jail for wife

PTI chairman confirms Dr Yasmin, his sisters’ presence at Jinnah House amid protests n Asks supporters to get ready for massive protests n LHC grants Bushra Bibi protective bail in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday released ‘video evidence’ regarding vandalism and riots on May 9, claiming that it was clear from the videos as to who were planning to create anarchy and who were trying to avoid riots and extinguish the fire.
In the purported videos shared by the PTI chairman on his twitter handle, Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and his sisters could clearly be heard telling the protesters not to harm Jinnah House.
Imran Khan said: “Clearly this was all staged by those who wanted to use this as a pretext to further crackdown on the PTI and put to jail the party workers and senior leadership along with him The PTI chairman said that they had done all this to honour the assurances given to Nawaz Sharif under the London plan. “We have ample amount of evidence to present to any independent inquiry that the arson and in some places shootings were done by agencies men who wanted to cause mayhem and blame it on PTI so the current crackdown would be justified,” the PTI chief said. In a series of tweets, Imran also said. “So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years.”
“Our Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and my sisters clearly telling the protesters not to harm Jinnah house. Clearly this was all stage managed by those who wanted to use this as a pretext to further crackdown on PTI , jail our workers and senior leadership along with me so that the assurances given to NS in the London plan could be honoured.”
Also, PTI chief claims over 7,000 party workers, leaders jailed with a plan to ban the party. PTI chief on Monday lashed out at the ruling alliance in the centre for its alleged ongoing drive of detaining party leadership, women and workers with a plan to ban the largest and only federal party in Pakistan.
In a strong reaction over the arrest of party leadership and its supporters, PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged the nation to be ready for a massive but peaceful protest.
In a statement, Imran Khan said that without any investigation into who was responsible for the arson incidents on government buildings or dozens of deaths of unarmed protesters by bullet wounds, around 7000 PTI workers, leadership and our women have been jailed with a plan to ban their party.
He alleged that the activists and workers of the parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were being facilitated by the security agencies to take over the Supreme Court (SC) and subvert the constitution. He urged that all citizens must be ready for peaceful protests as once the Constitution and SC were destroyed, it would be the end of the new Pakistan dream.
Meanwhile, PTI central leader Dr. Iftikhar Durrani claimed that the notorious ‘London Plan’ has entered into its final phase, as the present ruling alliance has decided to ban PTI and imprison its Chairman Imran Khan.
In his special video message, the PTI leader said the ruling coalition was playing itself the role of judges, judiciary and executioners.
Dr. Durrani while referring to JUI-F activists said that the entire nation witnessed the scenes as how the private militia men were facilitated to enter the Red Zone of Islamabad despite imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure in the federal capital.
Contrary to it, he stated that when PTI announced to stage a peaceful protest, Section 144 was imposed in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He stated that PTI peaceful protestors were welcomed with bullets and batons while the “armed private militia men” were welcomed with showering rose petals.
He said that the constitution remained suspended, as all its clauses were revoked because even there was no personal liberty. Durrani urged Pakistanis that despite such a critical condition, they should remain peaceful and should stand by the Constitution come what may.
Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted protective bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in Al Qadir Trust case, till May 23.
A division bench, comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Shakil Ahmad, heard the petition, filed by Bushra Bibi for protective bail.
She appeared before the bench along with Imran Khan during the proceedings to avail the relief of protective bail.
The National Accountability Bureau had arrested Imran Khan in the same case on May 9, and now he was on bail in the matter.