Monday, June 17, 2024
A Terrible Incident

June 17, 2024
Yesterday, my friends and I were on our way to Sukkur for an exam when we witnessed a horrific accident. A man, his wife, and their young son were lying injured on the road after a bike crash. We rushed to their aid, carefully lifting them into our car. I was in shock, unsure of what to do next.

I quickly called the rescue service, but their response was frustrating. Instead of sending help immediately, they asked irrelevant questions like the patients’ ages, names, and hometowns. I answered their questions, but precious minutes ticked by. By the time they finally arrived, it felt like an eternity.

I urge the authorities to reform the rescue service, streamlining their response to prioritize saving lives over asking unnecessary questions. If they had arrived sooner, who knows what difference it could have made? Let’s work together to ensure timely and effective aid in emergency situations.

SHUAIB WAHEED KALHORO,

Sindh.

