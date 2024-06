SARGODHA - The Sargodha Police busted a three-member thief gang on Sunday and recovered six mo­torcycles from them. According to a police spokesperson, three accused including ring leader of bike-lifter gang, notorious as Hussain Machi gang, were arrested. During interrogation, they confessed to stealing mo­torcycles and motorcycle-rickshaws from different parts of the district. The Shahpur police recovered six stolen bikes worth Rs 722,000 from them. Further investigation was underway.