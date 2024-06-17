Chinese ‘King Grass’ as food for sacrificial animals in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD - On the eve of Eid ul Azha, Chinese King Grass is becoming food for sacrificial animals being slaughtered by Muslim community in Gwadar to celebrate Eid with religious fervency.

Most of King grass food is being consumed by CPEC goat farm where herds of many goats’ species are raised. CPEC goat farm situated at Gwadar Port is established by China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC).

King Grass crop is also used by general public of Gwadar to feed their animals signifying the manifestation that King grass is for public good as per vision of China.

Zahid Baloch told Gwadar Pro that he feeds the animal with Chinese King Grass and result is that goats are happy and fed. So far King grass is free of cost, he added.

Gwadar South Free Zone is registering robust growth of “King Grass” pioneered by Chinese Technology as super food for animals with impactful features of cash crop and land fertility in Gwadar.

As per pilot project, King Grass also known as magic grass, is being grown and used to raise livestock in cattle farm established in Gwadar Port more than four years ago.

“Throughout the time span, its 80 percent proceed have been utilized as a food for all breeds of goats. Not only animals turned fattened but also stayed fit without suffering from any lethal disease,” Free Zone official told Gwadar Pro.

Goats, he said, love to eat King Grass with zeal due to its lush green color, palatability, fragrance, inbuilt properties and quality.

“Giant King Grass provides many of the nutrition requirements for cattles. It has fiber, protein and good energy content. Giant King Grass can replace expensive feeds in the ration and therefore reduce feeding costs while maintaining good nutrition,” he mentioned.

Pakistan Farmer Association President Mian Mansha Syed said Chinese President Xi’s vision of “magic grass” has been inspiring global poverty relief.

“It is a particular breed of grass discovered by Chinese scientists which is an economical and environment-friendly substitute for timber. So far, more than 500 counties across China have participated in planting Juncao, King grass.

The grass significantly lowered farming costs, and reduced annual tree clearing by 20 million cubic meters in the country,” he added.

Gwadar area, by virtue of its arid climate, land degradation, saline or alkali soil and various other ecological challenges, was a litmus test for King grass.

“Gwadar Port Operator “COPHC” initiated a King Grass project with assistance of Chinese Embassy and experts from Chinese Universities. In early stage during 2020, King Grass was planted on 5 acres land in Gwadar Port.

“Results, eventually proved that it is survivable and commercially feasible. Its yield is 120,000 per acre,” according to official documents available to Gwadar Pro.

In order to let King Grass proliferate in other part of Balochistan and Sindh, COPHC official said, seeds were donated to farmers and companies in Dasht area near Milini dam as well as Karachi.

The activity generated tremendous outcome and farmer companies are in a mood to grow it further to be beneficiary of advantages of King Grass, he added.

Pak-Green NGO director Muhammad Fakhar said that Gwadar port’s King Grass is strong footprint of Chinese’ public good initiatives that aim to empower people to stamp out poverty, to earn better and boost afforestation.

In China, he said, King Grass has made milestone achievements in uprooting poverty. “Thousands of people grew King Grass and used its stock for raising their animals in their cattle farms.

Owing to King Grass’s low-cost growth and more than 20 years’ survivability, Chinese farmers’ income multiplied with minimum hassles as compared to other crops,” he added.

King Grass Technology has been expanded in 106 countries. It was listed as priority cooperation projects between China and developing countries by UNDP.