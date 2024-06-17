Monday, June 17, 2024
Five held for stealing oil from PSO, PARCO refinery pipeline

Agencies
June 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Sanwan police busted a gang involved in stealing oil from the refinery pipeline of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pak-Arab Refinery Limited Company (PARCO) near Tibi Mochianwali on Sunday.

In line with the special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the police team, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Rizwan Mahota, launched an operation at Tibi Mochianwali and identified oil theft from the PSO and PARCO refinery pipelines.

The police busted the gang and arrested five outlaws, including the ring leader, Mulazim Shah, Dr. Nafees-Ul-Rehman, Shahbaz Shah, Rizwan Gormani, and Hassan Raza, alias Bablu Sheikh. The arrested criminals were also involved in various illegal activities related to oil theft in different areas of the district.  A case has been registered against them, and further investigations are underway.

Agencies

