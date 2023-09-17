Globe Residency REIT declares dividend

KARACHI-Globe Residency REIT (GRR), Pakistan’s first listed Developmental Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), has declared a cash dividend of PKR 3 (i.e. 30%) per unit of PKR 10 each for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

GRR which was listed in December last year is a closed ended, Developmental REIT. GRR offers investors an opportunity to partake in the ownership of Globe Residency Apartments. This project comprises 1,344 apartments across 9 towers being constructed at Naya Nazimabad, Karachi, a project of Javedan Corporation Limited.

Naya Nazimabad is an integrated housing scheme which focuses on community living. It is the largest master-planned, gated residential development in Karachi and will house more than 50,000 families at its completion. With meticulously integrated amenities designed to cater to contemporary lifestyles, everything residents require is conveniently within reach.

A project of Javedan Corporation Limited, Naya Nazimabad is a self-contained city, conceptualized and developed with the vision of providing a peaceful community atmosphere and promotes a wholesome and holistic lifestyle.