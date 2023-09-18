Child protection during disasters and emergencies is a global challenge

LAHORE - In the lead-up to the 13th National Child Rights Conference, Dr. Asif Channer, a distinguished expert in Disaster and Emergency Management, Public Health, Psychology, Criminology, and International Relations, presented a groundbreaking paper titled “Child Protection during Disasters and Emergencies.” The conference, which convened from September 15 to 17, 2023, in Lahore, served as a vital platform for prominent scholars, policymakers, senior government officials, legal experts, and international participants to engage in discussions on pressing child rights issues.
Dr. Channer’s insightful paper delved deeply into the unique vulnerabilities and challenges that children encounter during disasters and emergencies. He provided proactive solutions and emphasized the critical need for dedicated child protection policies and practices. In a world where climate change and geopolitical tensions are amplifying the frequency and severity of such events, the subject of child protection takes on paramount importance.
The invaluable exchange of knowledge and experiences during the conference highlighted the collective commitment to fostering a safer and more secure environment for children, transcending geographical boundaries and disciplinary boundaries.