CPEC a major flagship programme for Pakistan’s economic development: FM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani took the charge of his office on Friday.
Foreign Minister Jilani, who had taken oath along with other cabinet members on Thursday, has an extensive expertise of foreign affairs. He served as foreign secretary in 2012-13, besides Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, European Union, Belgium, Luxembourg and Australia. Meanwhile, talking to reporters, the minister said the main objective of the foreign policy was to serve the national interests.
He said the caretaker cabinet would strive to serve the country’s interest through national consensus and improve cordial ties with countries like China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and South Asian states, among others. He said Pakistan should further strengthen its relationship with China being a strategic partner with great economic cooperation.
Similarly, he said, the success of the Afghan government was also essential that should play its role to eliminate terrorism. Also, Jalil Abbas Jilani said that Pakistan is desirous of having cordial relations with entire international community including China, the United States, European Union, Turkiye and Arab countries.
In an exclusive talk with Radio Pakistan, he said we want to strengthen our economic relations with these countries as well. Replying to a question about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Minister said he is proud of being a signatory of the CPEC in May 2013 during the Chinese Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan.
He said CPEC is a major flagship programme of the economic development of the country, and we have completed many development projects under the CPEC during the past ten years. Jalil Abbas Jilani said the next phase of CPEC will also be quite significant for Pakistan and accelerating pace of work on projects being carried out under the CPEC in IT, Agriculture, Railways, and in other sectors while utilizing Chinese expertise will be our foremost priority.
The caretaker foreign minister said we need to further improve our economic policy with focus on improving economic ties with all the countries including regional, and other major important countries. He said we will also try our level best to further cement our economic ties with the United States, China and the European Union, which are the major trading partners of Pakistan.