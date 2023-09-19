48th Seerat-un-Nabi moot celebrates harmony, wisdom

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is gearing up to host the 48th two-day International Seerat-un-Nabi (Life of the Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him - PBUH) conference on September 28 and 29 in the federal capital, coinciding with Rabi-ul-Awwal 11 and 12.

This conference will highlight the distribution of awards for Seerat-related articles and books, focusing on the theme, “Practical Wisdom for Economic Prosperity in the Light of the Life of the Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him.” Notably, all submitted articles and books undergo rigorous review by a committee consisting of at least three experts, including professors with PhD degrees. Subsequently, their reports are handed over to a high-level apex committee, which makes the final decision on which publications deserve recognition.

This year, the conference received a total of 137 books and 94 articles on Seerat, resulting in 31 individuals receiving awards for books and 35 for articles. The 66 fortunate recipients will be honoured with shields, certificates, and cash prizes. Furthermore, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony plans to print and provide standard articles to libraries in universities across the country and research institutions focusing on Seerat-un-Nabi, Peace Be Upon Him.

The International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference will feature two main sessions. In the first session, awards will be presented to authors and poets who have participated in the Seerat-related competition. The second session will explore various aspects of the Prophet’s life, with scholars and orators discussing topics related to economic concepts in light of Seerat-un-Nabi. The conference aims to bring together renowned religious scholars, both national and international, to bridge intellectual gaps and promote understanding among scholars. It is expected to positively impact religious harmony and moral values. Additionally, a Naat (eulogy) gathering will be held to celebrate the beloved Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him, during the opening session of the conference. The second day of the conference will delve into various facets of the Prophet’s life, with scholars and orators discussing topics such as economic stability, the state’s role, charity, and women’s participation in economic growth, all in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi, Peace Be Upon Him. This event promises to be a significant platform for exchanging ideas and promoting a harmonious society based on the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, PBUH.