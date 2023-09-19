Tuesday, September 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Aftab Durrani made secretary interior

Aftab Durrani made secretary interior
Imran Mukhtar
September 19, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The federal gov­ernment on Monday appointed Aftab Akbar Durrani, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administra­tive Service, as the new secre­tary interior. According to a notification issued by the Es­tablishment Division, Durrani has been transferred and post­ed as Secretary Interior Divi­sion. Before his present post­ing, he was previously working as secretary Ministry of Re­ligious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The position of sec­retary interior was vacant fol­lowing the untimely death of Abdullah Khan Sumbal earlier this month. He passed away in Lahore after failing ill. Sumbal was working as secretary in­charge of the Ministry of Inte­rior. He had taken charge of his office on August 20 this year.

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1695017414.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023