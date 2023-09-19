Aftab Durrani made secretary interior

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Monday appointed Aftab Akbar Durrani, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, as the new secretary interior. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Durrani has been transferred and posted as Secretary Interior Division. Before his present posting, he was previously working as secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The position of secretary interior was vacant following the untimely death of Abdullah Khan Sumbal earlier this month. He passed away in Lahore after failing ill. Sumbal was working as secretary incharge of the Ministry of Interior. He had taken charge of his office on August 20 this year.