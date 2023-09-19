Tuesday, September 19, 2023
PM talent hunt badminton league takes place in Multan

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 19, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for Men & Women in Badminton unveiled a new generation of rising stars on Monday at Bahu-Din-Zikria Univer­sity Multan. 

Ammara Rubab, the chief orga­nizer of the event, said that young athletes aged 15 to 25, under the watchful eyes of technical experts from Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore, and the University of Sar­godha, showcased their extraordi­nary talents during the trials. 

“The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is dedicated to providing a platform for these bud­ding athletes to display their excep­tional skills on the court, foster­ing a spirit of healthy competition among the nation’s youth,” said Am­mara, who is also Head of Sports, Kinniard College University. “As we move forward, we anticipate an ex­citing season filled with dedication, passion, and outstanding sporting accomplishments,” she said.

