PM talent hunt badminton league takes place in Multan

LAHORE - The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for Men & Women in Badminton unveiled a new generation of rising stars on Monday at Bahu-Din-Zikria Univer­sity Multan.

Ammara Rubab, the chief orga­nizer of the event, said that young athletes aged 15 to 25, under the watchful eyes of technical experts from Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore, and the University of Sar­godha, showcased their extraordi­nary talents during the trials.

“The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is dedicated to providing a platform for these bud­ding athletes to display their excep­tional skills on the court, foster­ing a spirit of healthy competition among the nation’s youth,” said Am­mara, who is also Head of Sports, Kinniard College University. “As we move forward, we anticipate an ex­citing season filled with dedication, passion, and outstanding sporting accomplishments,” she said.